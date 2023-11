CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX is launching a Falcon 9 rocket for the SES 03b mPOWER mission to medium-Earth orbit from Cape Canaveral.

This is the ninth flight of the first stage booster supporting this mission, including five previous Starlink missions.

The first stage is expected to land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

This marks the 245th landing.