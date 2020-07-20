LIVE NOW /
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station

Florida

(WFLA/WESH) – Florida weather held out for a SpaceX launch on Monday at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a military communications satellite for South Korea.

The launch was delayed Sunday over concerns about the second stage of the rocket’s test launch.

