TAMPA (WFLA) – The launch of a Falcon 9 rocket is set for Friday evening, according to SpaceX.

The private space company said Friday’s launch aborad the Falcon 9 rocket plans to launch 53 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Liftoff is scheduled for 11:24 p.m from Cape Canaveral. A backup opportunity is available on Saturday, March 19 at 11:03 p.m.

This will be the first Starlink launch since Feb.21.