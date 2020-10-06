LIVE NOW /
SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit

Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—Following a string of postponed launches, SpaceX was finally able to make a launch happen on Tuesday.

Their Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched into orbit Tuesday morning following several recent aborts, scrubs and delays. The company was forced to scrub Monday’s launch due to inclement weather.

The rocket is carrying another batch of 60 Starlink satellites into orbit. SpaceX is trying to build a network for about 12,000 small satellites to provide high-speed and affordable Internet to people around the world. It is said to be building 120 satellites each month.

The rocket lifted off at 7:29 a.m.

