SpaceX targeting sunset launch of COSMO-SkyMed mission

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX is targeting a Sasturday launch of the COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2 mission from the Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
The mission, which will blast off aboard a Falcon 9 rocket, seeks to deliver the payload to low Earth orbit. SpaceX said the instantaneous launch window will be Saturday at 6:11 p.m. EST.
According to SpaceX, the Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting the mission previously supported the launch of Arabsat-6A and STP-2.
After the booster separates, Falcon 9 is expected to return to Earth and land on Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1).
A live webcast of this mission will begin about 15 minutes prior to liftoff.