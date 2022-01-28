SpaceX targeting sunset launch of COSMO-SkyMed mission

In this Wednesday, April 21, 2021 photo provided by NASA, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company’s Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard sits on the launch pad at Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., at sunset. NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide are scheduled for a Friday launch. (NASA/Joel Kowsky)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX is targeting a Sasturday launch of the COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2 mission from the Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The mission, which will blast off aboard a Falcon 9 rocket, seeks to deliver the payload to low Earth orbit. SpaceX said the instantaneous launch window will be Saturday at 6:11 p.m. EST.

According to SpaceX, the Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting the mission previously supported the launch of Arabsat-6A and STP-2.

After the booster separates, Falcon 9 is expected to return to Earth and land on Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1).

A live webcast of this mission will begin about 15 minutes prior to liftoff.