SpaceX successfully launches 49 Starlink satellites

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One day after the successful launch of the NROL-87 mission from California, SpaceX launched another rocket, this time on the east coast, from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket equipped with 49 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A). According to SpaceX’s website, the Falcon 9 rocket will fly on a southern trajectory over the Atlantic Ocean.

After stage separation, Falcon 9’s first stage will land on the “A Shortfall of Gravitas” droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The instantaneous launch window is at 1:13 p.m. EST. A backup opportunity is available Friday, Feb. 4 at 12:51 p.m. EST.

