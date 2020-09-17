SpaceX rocket launch planned for Thursday scrubbed

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) – UPDATE: SpaceX announced it has scrubbed Thursday’s rocket launch.
According to SpaceX, the next launch opportunity is Friday at 1:57 p.m.
ORIGINAL: Another batch of Starlink satellites is scheduled to take off from the Space Coast this week.
The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off at 2:19 p.m. on Thursday.
It will be the 13th Starlink mission aimed to provide more reliable internet service globally.
Click here for more information from the Kennedy Space Center.
