SpaceX rocket launch planned for Thursday scrubbed

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) – UPDATE: SpaceX announced it has scrubbed Thursday’s rocket launch.

According to SpaceX, the next launch opportunity is Friday at 1:57 p.m.

Standing down from today's Starlink launch due to recovery issue; vehicle and payload remain healthy. Next launch opportunity is tomorrow, September 18 at 1:57 p.m. EDT, but we are keeping an eye on weather — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 17, 2020

ORIGINAL: Another batch of Starlink satellites is scheduled to take off from the Space Coast this week.

The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off at 2:19 p.m. on Thursday.

It will be the 13th Starlink mission aimed to provide more reliable internet service globally.

