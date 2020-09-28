LIVE NOW /
SpaceX readies next Starlink launch Monday

Florida

A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket stands ready for launch at pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, June 26, 2020. The launch set for later today will deploy approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX’s Starlink broadband network. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – SpaceX is preparing to launch another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit on Monday.

A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to liftoff from Kennedy Space Center at 10:22 a.m. ET.

This will be SpaceX’s thirteenth Starlink mission. The company is trying to build a network of about 12,000 small satellites to provide high-speed and affordable internet around the world. Its Starlink unit is said to be building 120 satellites each month.

The rocket was initially scheduled to liftoff on Sept. 17, but the launch was scrubbed due to unfavorable conditions in the Atlantic.

You can watch Monday’s launch, starting around 10:15 a.m. on WFLA.com and the WFLA Facebook page.

