SpaceX prepares to launch SiriusXM satellite from Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—SpaceX will try to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Friday morning.
The rocket will carry the SXM 7, a large radio broadcasting satellite for SiriusXM
The launch window opens at 11:20 a.m. and will remain open for two hours.
SpaceX says the weather is 90% favorable for liftoff.
