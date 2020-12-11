SpaceX prepares to launch SiriusXM satellite from Florida

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket stands ready for launch at pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, June 26, 2020. The launch set for later today will deploy approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX’s Starlink broadband network. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—SpaceX will try to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Friday morning.

The rocket will carry the SXM 7, a large radio broadcasting satellite for SiriusXM

The launch window opens at 11:20 a.m. and will remain open for two hours.

SpaceX says the weather is 90% favorable for liftoff.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss