SpaceX prepares to launch SiriusXM satellite from Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—SpaceX will try to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Friday morning.

The rocket will carry the SXM 7, a large radio broadcasting satellite for SiriusXM

The launch window opens at 11:20 a.m. and will remain open for two hours.

SpaceX says the weather is 90% favorable for liftoff.

Falcon 9 and SXM-7 on pad 40. Today’s one-hour and 59-minute launch window opens at 11:21 a.m. EST, and weather is 90% favorable for liftoff → https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK pic.twitter.com/szmDZehZdi — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 11, 2020

