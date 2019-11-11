SpaceX plans to launch 60 satellites from Cape Canaveral

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – SpaceX plans to send dozens of satellites into space on Monday.

The company’s Falcon 9 rocket is poised to launch from Cape Canaveral sometime Monday morning. The launch window opens at 9:56 a.m.

The mission is part of the Starlink program.

The rocket will be carrying approximately 60 Starlink satellites, which will be launched into orbit.

The batch of satellites will join the company’s growing megaconstellation, which will eventually be made up of thousands of satellites. The goal is to provide cheaper and faster Internet service worldwide.

You can watch the launch on WFLA.com when the window opens.

LATEST STORIES: