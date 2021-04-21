SpaceX, NASA push Crew-2 mission launch to Friday

In this Friday, April 16, 2021 photo provided by NASA, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company’s Crew Dragon spacecraft is rolled to Launch Complex 39A as preparations continue for the Crew-2 mission at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Fla. NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide are scheduled to launch Thursday, April 22. For the first time, NASA is putting its trust in a recycled SpaceX rocket and capsule for a crew. (Aubrey Gemignani/NASA via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — The launch of SpaceX and NASA’s crewed mission to the International Space Station has been pushed back one day due to weather, the two groups announced Wednesday.

The Crew-2 mission was supposed to launch early Thursday morning. SpaceX and NASA are now targeting a 5:49 a.m. ET launch.

NASA said Wednesday the delay was due to “unfavorable weather conditions” expected on the flight path Thursday.

“Although conditions around the launch site were expected to be favorable for liftoff, mission teams also must consider conditions along the flight path and recovery area in the unlikely event of a launch escape,” the agency explained.

The mission will launch four astronauts in a Crew Dragon spacecraft from the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center to the International Space Station. NASA Astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur will be joined by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency Astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and European Space Agency Astronaut Thomas Pesquet.