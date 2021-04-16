SpaceX, NASA gives ‘go’ for astronaut launch next week from Space Coast

Florida

by: WESH 2 News, NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) — SpaceX has the go-ahead from NASA to launch another crew of astronauts next week.

Managers from NASA and Elon Musk’s company on Thursday cleared the Falcon rocket and Dragon capsule for a dawn liftoff next Thursday from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.

The four astronauts will spend six months at the International Space Station, replacing another SpaceX crew that’s close to coming home.

Both the rocket and capsule have flown before.

SpaceX refurbished both pieces and added safety upgrades.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

April 24 2021 08:00 am

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss