SpaceX launching Falcon 9 rocket Monday night

CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION, Fla. (WESH) – Space X is set Monday night to launch a communications satellite from the Space Coast.

The satellite will provide broadband internet access to unserved or underserved parts of the world. It will settle into space about 22,000 miles above the earth’s equator. The launch window is around an hour and a half long and opens at 7:10 p.m.

The Falcon 9 rocket will launch the JCSAT 18/Kacific 1 communications satellite jointly owned by SKY Perfect JSAT Corp. of Japan and Kacific Broadband Satellites of Singapore.

Built by Boeing, the JCSAT 18/Kacific 1 communications satellite will provide mobile and broadband services across the Asia-Pacific region