WATCH: SpaceX launches 60 satellites into orbit from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX successfully launched another batch of dozens of its Starlink satellites into orbit from Florida on Tuesday afternoon.

The 60 satellites were launched on a Falcon 9 first stage rocket booster from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center at 3:01 p.m.. The booster used in Tuesday’s mission was previously used in six other Starlink missions as well as two other launches.

Less than 10 minutes after liftoff, SpaceX landed the Falcon 9’s first stage on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean. It was the ninth landing of that booster.

Tuesday’s launch will mark the 26th Starlink mission and the second launch in less than a week. SpaceX launched 60 satellites last Wednesday from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The company is hoping the Starlink Program will provide high-sped internet access to users worldwide. The network is only available in parts of North America so far, but SpaceX hopes it will be available globally by late 2021 or early 2022.