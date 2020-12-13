Watch: SpaceX launches rocket carrying SiriusXM radio satellite

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket Sunday carrying a satellite for SiriusXM radio.
SpaceX was originally planning to launch the rocket on Friday, but it was called off with just 30 seconds left in the countdown.
SiriusXM is a subscription-based radio broadcasting company based in New York City.
