Watch: SpaceX launches rocket carrying SiriusXM radio satellite

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket Sunday carrying a satellite for SiriusXM radio.

SpaceX was originally planning to launch the rocket on Friday, but it was called off with just 30 seconds left in the countdown.

SiriusXM is a subscription-based radio broadcasting company based in New York City.

