SpaceX launches 60 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX launched dozens of satellites into orbit from Florida’s Space Coast overnight.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 11:44 p.m. on Wednesday carrying 60 Starlink satellites.

SpaceX confirmed just before 1 a.m. Thursday that the satellites had been deployed.

The company is hoping the Starlink Program will provide high-sped internet access to users worldwide. Wednesday’s launch marked the 25th flight for the program. SpaceX has launched more than 1,400 satellites so far.

Wednesday’s mission also marked the seventh launch and landing of the Falcon 9 first stage booster that was used. The booster landed on the company’s “Just Read the Instructions” droneship just before midnight.