SpaceX launches 60 satellites into space

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH/WFLA) — Fresh off its unforgettable return of astronaut launches to Central Florida, it was back to business for SpaceX.

The company launched 60 satellites on Wednesday.

The launch pad 40 is a few miles from pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center, where SpaceX made the first commercial launch of astronauts Saturday.

Instead of a 5-ton crew capsule, the SpaceX Falcon 9 will carry 15 tons of satellites. Inside the nose cone, 60 Starlink satellites are stacked in a single dispenser, waiting to be dealt out like playing cards when they get to space.

In previous launches, they could be seen from the ground, looking like a string of bright lights.

A successful launch will give SpaceX a total of 420 of the satellites in orbit, but the plan is to someday have as many as 12,000.

The satellites are intended to beam internet access to the ground, giving SpaceX a worldwide business that could be a big moneymaker.

At Cape Canaveral, the Space Force has learned to keep up with SpaceX’s quick launch tempo.

“We’re learning about teleworking and how we can have people at home and still do some missions,” Brig. Gen. Doug Schiess with the 45th Space Wing said.

The Space Force provides about 200 people to support each SpaceX launch.