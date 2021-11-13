SpaceX launches 53 satellites in Starlink Mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX launched 53 Starlink satellites Saturday morning as part of its Starlink Mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

According to SpaceX, the spacecraft used in the launch is the Falcon 9, the first orbital class rocket capable of reflight. The-two stage rocket has completed a total of 126 launches and 86 landings and is capable of delivering payloads and personnel into space.

The Falcon 9’s first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship in the Atlantic, according to the company’s mission plan.