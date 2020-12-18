SpaceX Falcon 9 launch delayed until Saturday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX delayed their Falcon 9 launch again Friday to allow for additional time for checkouts. They are now slated for a Saturday morning launch.
The three-hour launch window opens at 9 a.m. Saturday at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral.
The mission will launch a classified payload for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office. The first stage is expected to attempt a landing at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
