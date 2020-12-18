SpaceX Falcon 9 launch delayed until Saturday

FILE – In this May 30, 2020, file photo, a SpaceX Falcon 9, with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken in the Dragon crew capsule, lifts off from Pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. For the first time in nearly a decade, astronauts blasted towards orbit aboard an American rocket from American soil, a first for a private company. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX delayed their Falcon 9 launch again Friday to allow for additional time for checkouts. They are now slated for a Saturday morning launch.

The three-hour launch window opens at 9 a.m. Saturday at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral.

The mission will launch a classified payload for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office. The first stage is expected to attempt a landing at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

LATEST STORIES: