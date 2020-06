In this photo provided by NASA, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft await liftoff from NASA Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. SpaceX is about to launch a few tons of research to the International Space Station — plus ice cream. (Kim Shiflett/NASA via AP)

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is targeting a launch of GPS III Space Vehicle 03 from Cape Canaveral on Tuesday, officials said.

The launch time is set for 4:10 p.m. p.m. Tuesday.

This will launch the U.S. Air Force’s third-generation navigation satellite for the Global Positioning System (GPS), according to officials with the Kennedy Space Center.

As of Tuesday morning, there was a 60% chance that the rocket launch would go on as scheduled.