SpaceX Falcon 9 launch scheduled for Thursday morning

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) — SpaceX is set for another Falcon 9 launch Thursday morning.

The mission will launch a classified payload for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office.

A three-hour launch window opens up at 9 a.m. The first stage is expected to attempt a landing at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

If the launch is scrubbed, the backup window will be Friday at 9 a.m.