LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

SpaceX Falcon 9 launch scheduled for Thursday morning

Florida

by: WESH 2 News

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: SpaceX

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) — SpaceX is set for another Falcon 9 launch Thursday morning.

The mission will launch a classified payload for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office.

A three-hour launch window opens up at 9 a.m. The first stage is expected to attempt a landing at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

If the launch is scrubbed, the backup window will be Friday at 9 a.m.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss