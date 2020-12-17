SpaceX Falcon 9 launch scheduled for Thursday morning

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) — SpaceX is set for another Falcon 9 launch Thursday morning.
The mission will launch a classified payload for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office.
A three-hour launch window opens up at 9 a.m. The first stage is expected to attempt a landing at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
If the launch is scrubbed, the backup window will be Friday at 9 a.m.
