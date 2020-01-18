SpaceX delays simulated rocket failure due to weather, now targeting Sunday

A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket on a resupply mission to the International Space Station stands ready for today’s launch at Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. The first launch attempt was scrubbed yesterday by unfavorable upper level winds. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) — SpaceX has delayed a critical test in which it will intentionally destroy one its rockets. The launch had been slated for Saturday morning, but SpaceX is now targeting Sunday.

“Standing down from today’s in-flight Crew Dragon launch escape test attempt due to sustained winds and rough seas in the recovery area. Now targeting Sunday, January 19, with a six-hour test window opening at 8 a.m.,” SpaceX said.

It’s a launch like no other in recent memory, one that comes with an in-flight emergency abort, and possibly a fireball. It will take place just off our coast Sunday morning, in an nonpiloted test to see if astronauts can escape an exploding rocket.

It’s intended to be the last step toward the first launch of astronauts from the Space Coast since 2011. In fact, at the launch pad Friday on that Falcon 9 rocket, astronauts have been rehearsing for the real thing, which could include a catastrophe.

Not since the Apollo days has a test like this taken place: an astronaut capsule escaping a failing or exploding rocket. At launch pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, it’s already known that this SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is doomed.

“We expect there to be some sort of ignition, and probably a fireball of some kind,” said SpaceX’s Benji Reed.

“We are purposely failing a launch vehicle to make sure the abort system on the spacecraft that’ll be flying our crews works,” NASA’s Kathy Lueders said.

At stake – in the future – will be the lives of astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley.

Clad in their snazzy new spacesuits Friday, they practiced climbing onboard. But only a pair of test dummies will ride along when the Falcon 9 lifts off Saturday. And when it reaches about 11 miles high, 84 seconds after launch, its engines will shut down. It’ll be up to the Dragon spacecraft to escape, thrusting upward and away from the rocket at more than twice the speed of sound.

At some point, officials expect the Falcon will start to break up.

But by that time, the spacecraft is designed to be at a safe distance. There’s no question the system is needed. In 2015, a Falcon 9 carrying a satellite did explode over the Cape. Surviving this would be like escaping the Challenger disaster, and the test is intended to prove it’s possible.

Ten minutes after liftoff, the Dragon should be safely parachuting to splashdown.

A successful test should set up the first SpaceX astronaut launch in the next few months.

