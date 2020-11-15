SpaceX astronaut launch scheduled for Sunday evening

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA/WESH 2) —NASA and SpaceX are scheduled to send four astronauts to the International Space Station Sunday evening if weather permits.
NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said Friday that the launch will now be held at 7:27 p.m. on Sunday. The chance for the ‘clear to launch’ call was just 50% Sunday morning.
The launch was originally scheduled for Friday, but was scraped due to onshore winds and recovery operations, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said.
The four astronauts are slated to ride into orbit aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, kicking off what NASA hopes will be years of SpaceX conducting routine trips to keep the International Space Station fully staffed.
Three NASA astronauts, Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker, will be joined by Soichi Noguchi, an astronaut with Japan’s space agency, JAXA, on the trip.
