Space Force: 40% chance of acceptable weather for Wednesday’s launch

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WESH)—As NASA and SpaceX prepare to launch astronauts from American soil for the first time in nearly a decade, their biggest obstacle may be Florida’s weather.

Space Force forecasters have put the chances of weather cooperating for Wednesday afternoon’s launch at just 40%.

Below is the launch day forecast from the 45th Weather Squadron:

“Extensive cloudiness, significant rains, and isolated thunderstorms are expected throughout Central Florida today with the potential for 2-3 inches of rain accumulation along the Space Coast. The Memorial Day washout weather is due to a tropical wave that will move across Florida bringing periods of gusty winds, particularly along the coastal regions later today. On Tuesday, the tropical wave will likely move north and develop into a low-pressure area, taking some of the added clouds and rain with it. On launch day, remnant moisture will still be present, but the moisture’s depth will depend on the exact location and strength of the developing low-pressure area. The primary launch weather concerns remain flight through precipitation, the thick cloud layer rule, and the cumulus cloud rule associated with remnant moisture – dependent on the strength and proximity of the forming tropical low.”

If weather scrubs Wednesday’s launch attempt, a backup window is slated for Saturday, May 30 at 3:22 p.m. and another Sunday, May 31 at 3 p.m.

Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken will make history when they climb aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and shoot into space. It will be the first astronaut launch from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center since the last shuttle flight in 2011.