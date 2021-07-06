Southwest Florida escapes deep clutches of tropical storm Elsa

FT. MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Long time residents who have lived in southwest Florida say they are not concerned about tropical storm Elsa. Tourists don’t seem worried either.

Not too far from Ft. Myers Beach is another well known and highly-visited area, Sanibel Island. While a strong afternoon thunderstorm had cars lining up to get off the island, the locals who live and own businesses on the island stayed open.

Many have been here through much bigger storms like hurricanes Charley and Irma. They said Elsa doesn’t compare.

The people here visiting are also wanting to ride out the storm. They say they’ve just survived a different storm, COVID-19. They want to enjoy their first vacation in a long time.

“If the authorities said we needed to leave, we would, but other than that I’m not worried. We’ll stay here,” said Chip Marvin, who’s visiting from out of state.

Even back here in the tourist area of Ft. Myers Beach, the resorts stayed full and the shops ready to open Tuesday morning. Many seemed relieved to see Elsa swinging west more into the Gulf of Mexico and heading farther north.