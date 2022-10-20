TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam is back online and the eagle couple is safe and have rebuilt their nest following damage from Hurricane Ian.

Florida nature lovers will be relieved to know beloved eagles Harriet and M15 have returned to their tree after the storm.

Southwest Florida Eagle Cam posted on Facebook on Sept. 29 that the nest tree was still standing after Hurricane Ian made landfall, bringing effects to the state the day before. The post also stated the actual nest, as well as their cameras, were no longer.

Cameras for “season 11” of the eagle cam had just gone live two days prior, as the eagles had finished building their first nest before the storm made landfall.

On Oct. 1, the eagle cam’s page posted the beloved pair had returned to the area and had started rebuilding their nest in the tree, just two days after the storm had passed.

“Resilience is prevalent in every species,” the post said.

Mostly recently, on Wednesday, more than 20 days after Hurricane Ian battered southwest Florida, the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam went back online, showing a newly-built nest by Harriet and M15.

“The eagles have been hard at work rebuilding and it’s so impressive!” a Facebook post said.

Currently, only one camera is online, streaming live. Two cameras, including the 360-degree camera, were damaged beyond repair, according to the person who runs Southwest Florida Eagle Cam. There’s hope to get two more of the cameras back online in the coming weeks.

“Many thanks to all for your concern, thoughts & prayers. We are [a] strong community and already making amazing strides forward. I’ve never been more happy to say: Watch the Eagles LIVE at www.SWFLEagleCam.com,” the post said.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, bald eagles in Florida return to their nest territories in the fall to build or repair.