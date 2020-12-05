Southwest Airlines announces furlough for hundreds in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Southwest Airlines has announced a new round of furloughs.

The notice warns between March 15 and April 1, a total of 376 first officers, flight attendants, ramp agents and others will be furloughed.

All workers in the furloughs are based in Orlando. Airports in Fort Lauderdale and Tampa will also be impacted.

The notice says the pandemic has devastated air travel and tourism, costing Southwest Airlines billions in revenues since it began.

In their third quarter for 2020, Southwest says they lost 70% of their revenue.