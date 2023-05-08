TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re looking for a summer destination in the South, Southern Living recently came up with a list of the best beaches to visit.

Four Florida beaches made the list.

Sanibel Island ranked the highest of the four Florida beaches on the list, at number two.

“For a lowkey Florida beach vacation, Sanibel Island (just off the coast of Fort Myers) could be the ticket. Known as the Shelling Capital of the World, take an early morning walk with your little collector and see how many of the ocean’s treasures you can uncover along the gently lapping waves,” the magazine said.

Destin was listed at number six. “For the beach vacation purists, there’s no better destination than this Gulf Coast town,” Southern Living said.

Coming in at number 10 is Vero Beach. Southern Living said it recommended the city for its “uncrowded beaches, commitment to nature preservation, and lively downtown.”

Cocoa Beach was the last Florida beach town to make the list.

“Nothing says family-friendly like Orlando, but Cocoa Beach, located just an hour down the road, is making a case for itself as a equally worthy destination,” the magazine said.

Here is the full list of destinations: