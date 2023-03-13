TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — When most people think about Florida, the first thing that usually comes to mind is the state’s beaches and weather. Many might not think about the state’s growing barbecue scene.

Recently, Southern Living named a Florida restaurant one of the best in the South.

According to the magazine, a “barbecue revival” is underway in the Sunshine State as a new generation of cooks put unique local spins on traditional barbecue.

Making this year’s list of “The South’s Best Barbecue Joint In Every State 2023” is Tropical Smokehouse in West Palm Beach.

The magazine said Tropical Smokehouse opened in 2021 with the goal of creating a distinctive Florida style of barbecue. “That means turning to the sea and to Caribbean flavors, too, with spicy smoked wahoo dip, mojo-laced pulled pork, brisket-stuffed empanadas, and slabs of splendidly flaky smoked salmon, all cooked on a big Primitive Pits offset smoker.”

If you want to check out Tropical Smokehouse, the restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. It’s located on South Dixie Highway.

Southern Living said year’s readers’ picks for the South’s best barbecue joints reflect the current state of Southern barbecue and half of the restaurants on this year’s list are repeat winners from last year’s poll.

To see the full list, click here.