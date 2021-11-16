South Florida teacher accused of molesting girl told mom the devil ‘made him do it,’ affidavit says

PLANTATION, Fla. (WFLA) — A teacher allegedly told the mother of a girl he allegedly molested that “it was the devil that made him do it,” according to an affidavit.

NBC affiliate WTVJ reports that Leslie Wolfe, 63, was accused of molesting the 12-year-old while tutoring her at a library in Plantation, according to police.

Police said the incident allegedly happened on Nov. 10 in a private study room in which Wolfe inappropriately touched the girl multiple times. The affidavit explained that the victim was one of Wolfe’s students at Bethlehem Junior Academy in Tamarac and been tutored five times before the incident.

Police said the girl told her mother what happened after Wolfe ended the session and said the victim was having an emotional moment.

The affidavit states that the girl’s mother called the teacher while a friend listened to the conversation. Wolfe allegedly confirmed the allegations and said he contacted his church for help because the devil made him molest the child, according to police.

Broward County Jail records show the teacher was arrested last Thursday on lewd or lascivious molestation charges. He has yet to be released.

Police said he has tutored numerous other children so they’re concerned he may have molested other students as well.