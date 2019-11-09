South Florida runner wins Keys half-marathon title

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida runner has won the overall men’s half-marathon title at the Key Largo Bridge Run in the Florida Keys.

Derek Morgan, 34, of Fort Lauderdale posted a time of one hour, 31 minutes and 35 seconds Saturday.

Miami resident Caroline Klosowski, 25, ran 01:53:10 to win the women’s division.

In the event’s 4-Mile division, the overall men’s winner was 15-year-old Colin Chivers of Davenport, Florida, with a time of 26:26. Julie Kellett, 35, of Belmont, Massachusetts, placed first in the women’s division with 28:36.

Organizers said the event attracted 499 participants to traverse roadbed and the Jewfish Creek Bridge at the top of the Florida Keys Overseas Highway.

