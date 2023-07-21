MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A county ordinance aimed at protecting outdoor workers from extreme heat cleared its first procedural hurdle on Tuesday, following the recent death of a south Florida farmworker.

According to a report from NBC affiliate WTVJ, the Miami-Dade County Commission unanimously approved the first reading of the ordinance.

It would require certain employers to provide a mandatory heat safety program, access to drinking water and time in the shade to recover. Employers who violate the proposed ordinance would face penalties like fines.

“One death in the hot sun is one too many,” Miami-Dade Commissioner Kionne McGhee said in support of the ordinance. “It is too damn hot not to be able to have water, shade, rest and protection.”

The ordinance is the culmination of a years-long campaign from local labor groups, who have been calling for extreme heat protections for people working in industries like construction and agriculture.

“People are dying everywhere from the heat,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

Earlier this month, 30-year-old Efrain Lopez Garcia reported feeling sick while working in Homestead during a recent heat wave, his loved ones told WPLG. Lopez Garcia was found unconscious and was later pronounced dead.

Though his official cause of death has not been announced, Lopez Garcia is the second worker to be suspected of dying from heat exposure in recent weeks, WPLG reported.

“Rising temperatures have caused another death,” the Florida Farmworkers Association wrote in a Facebook post last week. “We lost a young farmworker in Homestead to heat stress last week. We must implement protections and training for farmworkers, who are risking their lives to feed us all.”

Protestors gathered at the the Miami-Dade County Government building ahead of Tuesday’s vote, urging county commissioners to adopt the measure. The ordinance must pass a second vote later this year to go into effect.