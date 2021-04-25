South Florida deputies told not to enforce anti-riot law

Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the press after giving his State of the State speech on the first day of the 2021 Legislative Session in Tallahassee, Fla. Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via AP)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Deputies in a South Florida county are being instructed not to enforce an anti-rioting law signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last week, unless it’s absolutely necessary.

When it is deemed necessary, the decision must run it up the chain of command before taking action. That’s according to an internal memo obtained by the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Col. David R. Holmes, the agency’s executive director of law enforcement, emailed district captains Wednesday to say the anti-rioting law threatened to diminish the sheriff’s office’s attempts to connect with the community.

