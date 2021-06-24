South Florida condo collapse: Photos show devastating damage, emotional search for survivors

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP/WFLA) — One person is dead and at least 51 more are unaccounted for after a condominium building in the Miami area collapsed early Thursday morning.
The collapse happened around 1 a.m. in Surfside. Photos from the scene show the devastating aftermath, with furniture and personal belongings hanging from the side of what’s left of the building.
A Miami-Dade Commissioner told CNN that 51 people who live in the building that collapsed are unaccounted for.
Dozens of crews have been combing the scene for hours, searching for survivors. According to police, at least 35 people have been rescued.
A 63-year-old former vice mayor was one of the survivors. Barry Cohen told the Associated Press he and his wife were brought to safety by firefighters using a cherry-picker.