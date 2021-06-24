South Florida condo collapse: Photos show devastating damage, emotional search for survivors

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP/WFLA) — One person is dead and at least 51 more are unaccounted for after a condominium building in the Miami area collapsed early Thursday morning.

The collapse happened around 1 a.m. in Surfside. Photos from the scene show the devastating aftermath, with furniture and personal belongings hanging from the side of what’s left of the building.

A Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue Technical Rescue truck is shown beside a partially collapsed building, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. A wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed with a roar in a town outside Miami early Thursday, trapping residents in rubble and twisted metal. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Household items and debris dangle from Champlain Towers South Condo after the multistory building partially collapsed Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA – JUNE 24: A portion of the 12-story condo tower crumbled to the ground during a partially collapse of the building on June 24, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. It is unknown at this time how many people were injured as search-and-rescue effort continues with rescue crews from across Miami-Dade and Broward counties. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A section of a partially collapsed building is seen early Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami, Fla. A partial building collapse in Miami caused a massive response early Thursday from Miami Dade Fire Rescue, according to a tweet from the department’s account. Miami Dade Fire Rescue is conducting search and rescue. Authorities had no word yet on casualties, or details of how many people lived in the building. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

People view a partially collapsed building early Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami, Fla. A partial building collapse in Miami caused a massive response early Thursday from Miami Dade Fire Rescue, according to a tweet from the department’s account. Miami Dade Fire Rescue is conducting search and rescue. Authorities had no word yet on casualties, or details of how many people lived in the building. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Firefighters search a partially collapsed building early Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami, Fla. A partial building collapse in Miami caused a massive response early Thursday from Miami Dade Fire Rescue, according to a tweet from the department’s account. Miami Dade Fire Rescue is conducting search and rescue. Authorities had no word yet on casualties, or details of how many people lived in the building. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Items and debris dangle from a section of the oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that partially collapsed Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami, Fla. (Susan Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

People look at the damage at the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that collapsed early Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Surfside, Fla.

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that collapsed early Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Surfside, Fla. (Amy Beth Bennett /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Household items and debris dangle from a partially collapsed multistory beachfront condo, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

A Miami-Dade Police helicopter flies over the Champlain Towers South Condo after the multistory building partially collapsed, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

Police tape blocks access to a partially collapsed building in Surfside north of Miami Beach, on June 24, 2021. – A multi-story apartment block in Florida partially collapsed during early June 24, sparking a major emergency response. Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told NBCs Today show: My police chief has told me that we transported two people to the hospital this morning at least and one has died. We treated ten people on the site. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA – JUNE 24: Search and rescue personnel work in the rubble of the 12-story condo tower that crumbled to the ground during a partially collapse of the building on June 24, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. It is unknown at this time how many people were injured as search-and-rescue effort continues with rescue crews from across Miami-Dade and Broward counties. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A Miami-Dade Commissioner told CNN that 51 people who live in the building that collapsed are unaccounted for.

Dozens of crews have been combing the scene for hours, searching for survivors. According to police, at least 35 people have been rescued.

A couple look at the remains of a partially collapsed building, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. A wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed with a roar in a town outside Miami early Thursday, trapping residents in rubble and twisted metal. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Firefighters wait near the site of a partial building collapse, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

People react near the site of a partially collapsed building, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. A wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed with a roar in a town outside Miami early Thursday, trapping residents in rubble and twisted metal. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Firefighters unload a truck near a partially collapsed building, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. A wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed with a roar in a town outside Miami early Thursday, trapping residents in rubble and twisted metal. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

A Miami-Dade County firefighter unloads planks from a truck near the site of a partially collapsed building, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. A wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed with a roar in a town outside Miami early Thursday, trapping residents in rubble and twisted metal. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Fire rescue personnel conducting search and rescue walk back with their dogs to Champlain Towers South Condo after a wing of the multistory building collapsed, in Surfside, Fla., Thursday, June 24, 2021. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

Fire rescue personnel conduct search and rescue in the rubble from Champlain Towers South Condo after the multistory building partially collapsed Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (David Santiago /Miami Herald via AP)

Part of a building is shown after a partial collapse, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. A wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed with a roar in a town outside Miami early Thursday, trapping residents in rubble and twisted metal. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Fire rescue personnel conduct a search and rescue with dogs through the rubble of the Champlain Towers South Condo after the multistory building partially collapsed in Surfside, Fla., Thursday, June 24, 2021. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

Family members and residents of the Champlain Towers South gather outside the Town of Surfside Community Center in Surfside, north of Miami Beach, on June 24, 2021. – The 12-story oceanfront apartment block in Florida partially collapsed early on June 24, killing at least one person and sparking a major emergency response with dozens of rescuers combing the rubble for survivors. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

A couple look at the remainder of a partially collapsed building, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. A wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed with a roar in a town outside Miami early Thursday, trapping residents in rubble and twisted metal. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

People wait for information after a partial building collapse, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Fire rescue personnel conduct a search and rescue through the rubble of the Champlain Towers South Condo after the multistory building partially collapsed in Surfside, Fla., Thursday, June 24, 2021. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

Family members and residents of the Champlain Towers South greet each other outside the Town of Surfside Community Center in Surfside, north of Miami Beach, on June 24, 2021. – The 12-story oceanfront apartment block in Florida partially collapsed early on June 24, killing at least one person and sparking a major emergency response with dozens of rescuers combing the rubble for survivors. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Family members and residents of the Champlain Towers South gather outside the Town of Surfside Community Center in Surfside, north of Miami Beach, on June 24, 2021. – The 12-story oceanfront apartment block in Florida partially collapsed early on June 24, killing at least one person and sparking a major emergency response with dozens of rescuers combing the rubble for survivors. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Jennifer Carr, right, sits with her daughter as they wait for news at a family reunification center, after a wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. Carr and her family were evacuated from a nearby building. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

People lie on cots as they wait for news at a family reunification center, after a wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Police stand guard near a partially collapsed building a partially collapsed building in Surfside north of Miami Beach, on June 24, 2021. – The multi-story apartment block in Florida partially collapsed early June 24, sparking a major emergency response. Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told NBCs Today show: My police chief has told me that we transported two people to the hospital this morning at least and one has died. We treated ten people on the site. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

A 63-year-old former vice mayor was one of the survivors. Barry Cohen told the Associated Press he and his wife were brought to safety by firefighters using a cherry-picker.