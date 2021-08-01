South Florida community gathers for 5K event to support families of building collapse victims

(WTVJ/NBC) – The South Florida community laced up their shoes Saturday for a 5K in support of families of the victims of the Surfside condo collapse.

Ninety-eight people died after the Champlain Towers South fell on June 24.

The Surfside Strong 5K run was planned to rally around families affected by the tragedy.

Event organizers say they were expecting 300 people to turn out. Instead, more than 1,000 runners participated in the race at Markham Park in Surfside.

Joseph Eniola finished in first place.

More than $20,000 was raised for the victims’ families.

