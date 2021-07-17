SOSCuba protestors from Florida make 15-hour drive to D.C. to ask for U.S. aid

MIAMI (NBC News Channel)— A caravan made its way from Florida to the nation’s Capitol to show support for Cubans amid unrest on the island nation.

The caravan left Miami Friday evening. Cars were decorated with posters and Cuban flags.

The group planned to drive the 15 hours through the night and then demonstrate near the white house later saturday morning.

The group is wanting action from the U.S. government, after days of protest on the island nation.

Cubans have been voicing grievances over high prices, food shortages and power outages. Some have even called for a change in the communist government.

The White House has said a review of its Cuba policy remains underway.