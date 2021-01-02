Son shoots father ‘multiple times,’ Martin County Sheriff’s Office says

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 23-year-old man shot his father multiple times Saturday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened just before 5:30 a.m. at a home on SW Peach Palm Lane in Palm City.

The 46-year-old victim called 911, reporting his son, who lives at the home, had shot him.

When deputies arrived, the alleged shooter was still there.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he underwent surgery. The sheriff’s office said he is in stable condition.

The suspect was taken into custody and is being interviewed by detectives.

The motive for the shooting has not yet been determined.