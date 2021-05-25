Son kills father during driving lesson outside Florida church

TAMPA (WFLA) – A 65-year-old Naples man is dead one day after an accident while teaching his son how to drive, officials said.

The man was teaching his 34-year-old son from Colombia how to drive, specifically how to park, on Monday night, troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said.

While being guided into a parking space by his father, who was outside of the vehicle, the son stepped on the gas causing the SUV to launch over the parking curbs and hit the man, troopers said.

The man was rushed to Lee Memorial Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead Tuesday.

The 34-year-old man faces a felony charge of driving without a license resulting in a serious injury.