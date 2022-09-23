PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Georgia man suspected of killing his father at a Panama City Beach home was put behind bars Thursday.

Julian Clifton Davis, Jr. was found shot and killed in his home in the Treasure Palm neighborhood Thursday morning.

His mother found him around 8 a.m. and called 911.

Deputies identified the victim’s son, 27-year-old Tyler Moore Davis, as the main suspect in the murder of his father.

“There was a situation in Georgia where he was kicked out of a residence in Georgia and came down here for a few days,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said.

Ford said the suspect showed some erratic behavior with family members but nothing that would have made them think he would have killed his father.

Bay County deputies said their Bay Real-Time Operations Center helped them find the suspect.

“We have our license plate readers and camera systems that were able to determine he fled the county in the early morning hours, which is a big benefit to us,” Ford said. “Without that type of technology, we would be looking here locally, and that’s not to say they wouldn’t still be here, but that kind of helps us put the pieces of the puzzle together.”

Using BayROC deputies learned Davis fled Bay County around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

They tracked him to Forsyth County, Georgia, early Thursday afternoon.



“Working with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office we were able to establish surveillance on him in Forsyth County, Georgia,” Ford said. “We worked to obtain an arrest warrant here in Bay County, and the Forsyth County SWAT team was able to safely take him into custody.”

Bay County investigators remained in Georgia to gather evidence and interviews.

Tyler Moore Davis has not yet been charged with his father’s murder, but he was jailed on an outstanding aggravated assault warrant before being extradited to Bay County.