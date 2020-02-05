Some Florida students could start school in afternoon under new proposal

Florida

by: WESH 2 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) —An official with one Central Florida school district has floated an idea that would upend the traditional school day and give kids more flexibility.

Osceola County School Board Chairman Kelvin Soto believes kids should have a choice as to when they start their day.

He’s proposed a flex schedule that would allow students to start their day as late as 3 p.m.

Soto said he read about a similar program at a Michigan school district and that prompted him to raise the idea in Osceola County.

“For students, starting class in the afternoon, could give them time to take college classes, or work at a job earlier in the day. Or, students could just get more sleep,” Soto said.

For the district, Soto said he thinks a flex schedule would make better use of facilities and possibly ease up overcrowding at schools and on buses in one of the fasting growing counties in the nation.

One potential issue could be teacher availability Soto said, however, he doesn’t think it would be an issue.

“I believe that there’s going to be plenty of staff that would probably also appreciate having a flexible schedule, for many of the same reasons,” Soto said.

Soto added that there are still a lot of details that would need to be worked out.

