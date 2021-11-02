Some Florida state websites reporting issues and outages

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles says its website is experiencing intermittent issues and outages.

The site is currently operational but is experiencing issues and outages with Florida’s driver’s license and motor vehicle systems.

In a statement on Twitter, FLHSMV said, “We’re working with our network host, Florida Digital Service, to resolve these issues. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

If you can't get through by phone, you can email FLHSMV Customer Service at https://t.co/qiimuD6MGA — FLHSMV (@FLHSMV) November 2, 2021

If customers are having trouble getting through by phone, they are encouraged to email FLHSMV customer service by filling out an email response form here.

Some services may be available through MyDMV Portal and Driver Licence Check.

Other sites like MyFlorida.com and FlGov.com are also experiencing errors with messages displaying “500 Internal Server Error” and “Maintenance notice” respectively.

