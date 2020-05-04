Breaking News
Reopening Florida: What is Phase 1 & when does it start?

Some 2020 grads will take victory lap at Daytona speedway

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal) — School officials say graduates at two Florida high schools won’t be taking the traditional walk across the stage to receive their diplomas. They’ll drive across the finish line at the Daytona Beach International Speedway on May 31.

The Flagler County School District announced Matanzas High will graduate at 11 a.m., followed by Flagler-Palm Coast High at 4.

Each graduate will be allowed one car.

The ceremony will be simulcast via radio inside the speedway and will be live-streamed on the district’s website.

The schools were originally scheduled to graduate on May 28.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss