Some 2020 grads will take victory lap at Daytona speedway

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal) — School officials say graduates at two Florida high schools won’t be taking the traditional walk across the stage to receive their diplomas. They’ll drive across the finish line at the Daytona Beach International Speedway on May 31.
The Flagler County School District announced Matanzas High will graduate at 11 a.m., followed by Flagler-Palm Coast High at 4.
Each graduate will be allowed one car.
The ceremony will be simulcast via radio inside the speedway and will be live-streamed on the district’s website.
The schools were originally scheduled to graduate on May 28.
