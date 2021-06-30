Sold out: Royal Caribbean announces Florida summer sailings are booked

(WESH) – Royal Caribbean announced sailings for cruises out of Florida in July and August are sold out.

The announcement includes voyages on the Freedom of the Seas, Allure of the Seas, Odyssey of the Seas, Mariner of the Seas, and Symphony of the Seas.

If you still want to sail this summer, your options are now from Galveston, Texas; Seattle, Washington; or Nassau, Bahamas, the cruise line said.

Royal Caribbean said customer demand for cruises remained high, even during the pandemic.

The frenzy for bookings is called “pent-up demand” by Royal Caribbean, saying it is from those wanting to make up for “lost time of little to no vacation in 2020.”

“People are clamoring for opportunities to have experiences outside their home,” said Chairman and CEO Richard Fain during the fourth quarter 2020 earnings call.

Freedom of the Seas will set sail from Florida this weekend.