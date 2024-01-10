TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — This year’s state legislative session will feature a discussion over bills aiming to control when a child can create a social media account.

This would take the matter out of parents’ hands like Tampa mother of three, Heather Nelson.

“I just don’t think it’s our government’s job to raise our kids,” Nelson said.

Nelson has her way of deciding when her kids get on social media.

“There’s like a paper they have to fill out,” Nelson said. “I write them questions and they have to do the research and answer it and when I feel like they’ve properly mastered that then they get their social media accounts.”

Nelson’s rule is her kids have to be 12 years old to apply for the paperwork.

“I have YouTube but that’s it because like, I haven’t done the paperwork yet from my mom,” 11-year-old daughter Shiloh Nelson said.

Some lawmakers, including Sarasota House Representative Fiona McFarland, want to require kids to be 16 to make a social media account.

This would push Shiloh Nelson back four years. Her sister just got social media.

“I really like it,” 13-year-old Zoe Nelson said. “It’s a fun way to connect with my friends and we get to relate off stuff.”

Under the proposed bills, social media platforms would be in charge of age verification, deleting existing underage accounts, and allowing parents to request their underage child’s social media account be deleted.

“Most of my friends are mature enough to know when something’s wrong and you shouldn’t do it or know when something’s bad and you shouldn’t go through with it or shouldn’t like a video,” Shiloh Nelson said.

If the law weren’t followed, people could face a fine or a civil lawsuit.

Ahead of this legislative session, a House Representative from Tampa Fentrice Driskell said she agrees social media can be bad for kids but she doesn’t know how the bill is going to solve the problem.

Heather Nelson thinks kids can handle social media well with proper guidance.

“That’s why it’s important to have our schools and our community funded well and people should be able to come in and feel welcome and have good counselors and teachers because they can get that there,” Nelson said.

This topic will be up for further discussion later in this legislative session.

“It makes me so nervous when someone says I’m going to take this thing away when it’s not yours to take,” Heather Nelson said.