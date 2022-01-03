Snow in Florida? Video appears to show rare flurries in the Panhandle

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As winter storms rolled through the mid-Atlantic, there were some snow flurries in Florida on Monday morning.

The Oklaloosa County Sheriff’s Office posted video showing some flurries in the Fort Walton Beach area.

“From 75 degrees at 3 in the afternoon to snow at 3 a.m,” the post said.

It was 36 degrees in Oklaloosa County on Monday.

Tampa Bay also got a taste of winter with a cold front moving to the south. It was cool Monday morning with temperatures near 60 degrees. Highs will be in the mid 60s on Monday afternoon.

Elsewhere, people were feeling the impacts of a major winter storm. The storm was expected to bring 10 inches of snow to the District of Columbia, northern Virginia and central Maryland. Snow was falling Sunday night in parts of Alabama, Kentucky and Tennessee. Portions of Alabama, southern Tennessee, and parts of Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina and West Virginia were under a winter storm warning.

