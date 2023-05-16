KEY LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A group of snorkelers made a surprising discovery while on a trip in the Florida Keys.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the snorkelers were diving off the Atlantic side of Key Largo when they discovered a brick of cocaine.

Deputies responded to Shoreland Drive when they retrieved the brick and turned it in to the U.S. Border Patrol.

As of this report, it is not known how much cocaine was in the brick.

Last week, it was reported that even more bricks had washed up on the shores of Vero Beach. In total, there were 16 bricks that weighed 41 pounds.