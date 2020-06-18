Snakes, tortoises stolen from Florida animal park

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP/WFLA) — Authorities say three snakes and two tortoises were stolen from a Florida animal park, including a rare albino boa that was one of its main attractions.

The thefts occurred earlier this week at the Everglades Wonder Gardens in Bonita Springs. Taken were two red-tailed boas, a ball python and two Russian tortoises. Notable among the stolen reptiles was Hera, an albino red-tailed boa.

Wonder Gardens curator Leslie Stout says Hera has been the center’s main snake for educational and outreach events.

All of the animals are rescues given to the facility.

If you have any information regarding the location of the missing animals, please contact 239-477-1000 and ask for Public Information.

