POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Broward Sheriff’s Office helicopter crashed into a building in Pompano Beach early Monday morning, according to authorities.

Preliminary information from the Federal Aviation Administration said an aircraft carrying three people crashed into a structure at about 7:45 a.m.

Local authorities identified the aircraft as a BSO Fire Rescue helicopter. Video showed the aircraft smoking before spinning out of control.

According to authorities, Pompano Beach Fire Rescue took two crash victims to a local hospital. It is yet not known if these were people on the helicopter or on the ground.

As of this report, Dixie Highway was shut down between Northeast Fifth Street and Northeast 10th Street as first responders responded to the scene.