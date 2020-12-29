Small plane makes emergency landing on South Florida beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A small aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing on a beach in South Florida Tuesday afternoon.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said the single-occupant plane landed without any injuries in John Lloyd State Park in Dania Beach.

The pilot was able to land without injuring anyone on the ground or damaging the aircraft.

