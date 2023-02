PORT ORANGE, Fla. (WFLA) — A small plane crashed near a golf course in Florida on Thursday afternoon.

WESH reports that the plane crashed into a tree at the end of the runway just after noon in Spruce Creek. The runway sits right next to a golf course.

The news station said two people were aboard the plane. They were both alert and conscious when rescuers arrived.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.

No other information was available.